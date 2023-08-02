Navi Mumbai: Secretary Of District Congress Writes To NMMC Commissioner; Raises Potholes Issue In Nerul

NMMC Headquarters | File

Vidya Bhandekar, Secretary of Navi Mumbai District Congress, has written to the commissioner of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Rajesh Narvekar to draw his attention towards potholes in sectors 2 and 4 in the Nerul node. She requested to fill potholes that are posing a threat to motorists and create traffic jams.

Bhandekar said that in the Nerul Sector 2 area, there is a large number of potholes, especially in front of the LIG colony. On the road proceeding towards Swami Samarth's monastery, similar conditions are visible. The stretch near Jui and Tiranga Society is pathetic.

The issue extends to CIDCO Colony in Juinagar Node, underground roads, and the internal areas of Nerul Sector 2. The current situation has led to significant inconveniences for pedestrians and commuters alike. Bhandekar has requested the Municipal Commissioner to conduct an inspection at the affected locations in Nerul and Juinagar nodes.

