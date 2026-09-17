Navi Mumbai Traffic Restrictions Announced For Ganesh Immersions Across Vashi, Panvel & Other Areas | AI Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have announced a series of road closures, entry restrictions and diversions across Vashi, Koparkhairane, CBD Belapur, Panvel, Khandeshwar and New Panvel during Ganesh idol immersion processions to prevent traffic congestion. The restrictions will be enforced from 10 am until the respective immersion processions conclude on September 18, 19, 20, 23 and 25.

Traffic restrictions during immersions

The restrictions will apply during the immersion of five-day Ganesh idols on September 18, six-day idols and Gauri on September 19, seven-day idols on September 20, 10-day idols on September 23 and Anant Chaturdashi on September 25. An additional restriction has been notified for September 30 in the Panvel City Traffic Division.

“Large numbers of devotees and immersion processions are expected on these days, and several roads are likely to experience heavy traffic. The restrictions and diversions have been planned to facilitate the smooth movement of processions as well as other road users. Motorists are requested to follow the alternative routes and cooperate with traffic personnel,” said DCP Traffic Dr Rahul Khade.

Restrictions in Vashi and Koparkhairane

In Vashi, vehicles approaching Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk from Koparkhairane through Blue Diamond Chowk, Shabri Hotel, Sector 9 and Sector 16 Market will be barred from entering the route. They will be diverted through Kopri Signal, Palm Beach Road and Orange Circle.

Traffic from Vashi Plaza Signal towards Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Chowk, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk and Blue Diamond Chowk will also be restricted. Motorists will have to use Palm Beach Road, Mahatma Phule Bhavan Chowk, Orange Circle and Kopri Signal.

The road from Orange Circle via the Titan showroom towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk will be closed to general traffic. Vehicles will be diverted through Palm Beach Road, City Bank Chowk and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Chowk. Traffic from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk towards Noor Masjid, Bohra Masjid and Jagriteshwar Lake will also be restricted.

In Koparkhairane, the creek-side road from Sangam Dairy and the crematorium near Shankar Temple in Sector 19 towards Varishta Chowk in Sector 20 will be closed to vehicles other than those participating in Ganesh immersion processions. Motorists will be diverted through Jimmy Towers Chowk, Bhimashankar Towers and Kalpesh Medical.

Several stretches in Koparkhairane will also be declared no-parking zones, including the road from Kalash Udyan Chowk near Bonkode bus stop in Sector 11 to Varishta Chowk, and the stretch from Sirock Plaza in Sector 19A to the crematorium near Shankar Temple along the creek. Roads around Ganesh Darshan Cooperative Housing Society and other buildings in Sectors 19 and 19A will also come under the restriction.

An alternative parking area has been designated along the creek-side road between the crematorium near Shankar Temple in Sector 19C and the area near Bhumiputra Maidan in Sector 23.

Belapur, Panvel traffic diversions

In CBD Belapur, the road between Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Chowk and Sector 15 will be closed to general traffic, with vehicles carrying Ganesh idols exempted. The road in the opposite direction from Sector 15 towards Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Signal will also be restricted. Motorists will be diverted through the railway underpass, Sector 11, K-Star Hotel Chowk and Diwalegaon Signal.

In Panvel city, the road between Savarkar Chowk and Wadale Lake (Nagphani) will be closed in both directions. Vehicles will be diverted through Court Road, Sahasrabuddhe Hospital Road and Thana Naka Road. The road from Ram Snacks Corner towards Wadale Lake will also be closed, with motorists directed through Ashok Garden, Deshmukh Galli and Savarkar Chowk.

Khandeshwar and New Panvel routes

At Khandeshwar, restrictions will be imposed along the immersion route from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Sector 10, through Bharatiya Sweets, Axis Bank, Suyog Apartment, Mahatma School, Shri Shanaishwar and Hanuman Temple and Ashtavinayak Hospital towards Khandeshwar Lake.

The road from Trimurti Cooperative Housing Society in Sector 8 towards Mahatma School and the road from Shri Krupa Banquet Hall in Sector 6 towards the lake will be closed to Ganesh idol vehicles and trolleys. Alternative routes have been specified through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk and connecting roads.

In New Panvel, the immersion route will cover Adai Circle, Zudio near Prajapati Opal Society in Sector 10 and Adai Lake. Another immersion route will pass through Bhavana Medical, Diamond Park Cooperative Society, Gokul Dairy, Tulsi Heights, Aai Snacks Corner, Kajri Sweets and Dry Fruits, Gurudwara, the Sector 7 rickshaw stand and Hotel Phoenix Chowk before reaching Adai Lake.

The road from Tulsi Heights in Sector 5 towards Bhavana Medical will be closed. Residents of Sectors 5, 6 and 7 travelling towards Adai Circle have been advised to use National Complex, the Registration Office, D-Mart and HDFC Chowk.

Vehicles travelling from Khanda Colony towards Adai Circle via Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Flyover will be diverted after the flyover through Police Plot, St Joseph School, Maruti Rachana Cooperative Housing Society, the sewage pump house in Sector 5A, the Registration and Stamp Office, D-Mart and HDFC Circle.

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Notification and exemptions

The traffic notification, issued by DCP Traffic Dr Rahul Khade on September 17, has been issued under Sections 115, 116(1), 116(4) and 117 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Police vehicles, government vehicles and vehicles engaged in essential services will remain exempt from the restrictions.

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