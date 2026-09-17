Thane Doctors Save 35-Year-Old Mother After 50-Day Battle With Severe Post-Cesarean Complications

A multidisciplinary team at Kalwa’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital treated Naziya through a prolonged and complex recovery following childbirth | AI Generated Image

Thane, September 17, 2026: Doctors at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Medical College in Kalwa have successfully treated a 35-year-old mother who survived a life-threatening, 50-day medical ordeal involving severe post-cesarean complications and multiple co-existing illnesses.

The patient, Naziya, was initially admitted to the hospital on July 4, 2026, for an emergency cesarean section. Although she was discharged five days post-surgery, she returned on her ninth day experiencing a high fever.

Diagnostic tests revealed that her surgical wound had reopened and developed a severe, drug-resistant Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) infection.

Her condition escalated into a critical, multi-system crisis. Alongside the MRSA wound infection, Naziya suffered from uncontrolled diabetes, dengue fever, thyroid dysfunction, and fluid accumulation in her lungs (pulmonary oedema).

Multidisciplinary Treatment Begins

To combat the complex array of conditions, a multidisciplinary medical team led by Dr J. B. Senapati, Head of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department, and Unit Head Dr Sunita Ubale initiated intensive care.

The team administered targeted intravenous antibiotics, insulin therapy for glucose management, and continuous monitoring. To promote rapid tissue repair, doctors utilised advanced vacuum-assisted closure (VAC) dressing therapy before performing a successful secondary resuturing procedure.

The extended hospital stay and severe physiological stress took a significant toll on Naziya’s mental health, leading to periods of deep despair where she asked to halt treatment and return home.

However, continuous counselling and emotional support provided by doctors, including Dr Priti Naikode, Dr Prajakta More, and Dr Ekta Prasad, persuaded her to complete the regimen.

Hospital Praises Medical Team

Commending the medical team’s dedication, Dr Swapnali Kadam, Dean of Rajiv Gandhi Medical College and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, expressed deep pride in the triumph.

“Our doctors and staff approach every patient with utmost empathy and dedication,” said Dean Dr Swapnali Kadam. “This case reflects our hospital’s commitment to providing high-quality, compassionate care even during the most complex medical challenges.”

Also Watch:

Following 50 days of comprehensive treatment and complete wound healing, Naziya was discharged in stable health, personally thanking the entire healthcare team for saving her life.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/