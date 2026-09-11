Thane: 39-Year-Old Marfan Syndrome Patient Undergoes Complex Bentall Heart Surgery At KIMS Hospitals

Doctors at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, successfully replace the patient’s enlarged aortic root and damaged valve through the Bentall procedure | AI Generated File Image

Thane, September 11, 2026: A 39-year-old man with Marfan syndrome underwent a complex heart surgery after doctors found that the aortic root, the part of the main blood vessel closest to the heart, had become severely enlarged and was causing a major leak in the aortic valve.

Doctors at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, diagnosed him with annulo-aortic ectasia with severe aortic regurgitation. In simple terms, the section where the heart’s main blood vessel and aortic valve meet had become enlarged, causing the valve to leak heavily and allowing blood to flow backwards into the heart.

Complex Bentall Procedure Performed

Doctors performed an aortic root replacement with the Bentall procedure, a major surgery in which the damaged aortic root and aortic valve are replaced with an artificial graft and valve. The coronary arteries, which supply blood to the heart muscle, are then reconnected to the new graft.

The surgery was performed by Dr Saumya Sekhar Jenasamant, Consultant Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon, with support from Dr B C Kalmath, Director, Cardiac Sciences, and a multidisciplinary team.

Marfan Syndrome And Aortic Risks

Marfan syndrome is a genetic disorder that affects the body’s connective tissue, which provides strength and support to organs and blood vessels. In these patients, the wall of the aorta can become weak and the aortic root can gradually enlarge.

If the enlargement progresses, it can cause aortic dissection, a life-threatening condition in which the layers of the aorta’s wall separate. It can lead to severe internal bleeding, heart failure and damage to other organs.

In the 39-year-old patient, the enlarged aortic root had caused severe aortic regurgitation, meaning the aortic valve was not closing properly and blood was flowing back into the heart after each heartbeat. Doctors therefore had to treat both the valve and the enlarged aortic root.

Doctors Stress Regular Monitoring

“Marfan syndrome requires particular attention to the cardiovascular system because changes in the aorta can progress over time. In this patient, the aortic root had become significantly affected and was associated with severe aortic regurgitation. A Bentall procedure allowed us to address both problems together,” said Dr Jenasamant.

Dr Kalmath said such surgeries require careful planning because the aortic root is closely connected to the aortic valve and coronary arteries. He also stressed the need for regular monitoring of the aorta in people with Marfan syndrome.

The patient recovered well after the surgery and was discharged on the fifth postoperative day.

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Doctors said people with Marfan syndrome should undergo regular heart and aorta check-ups even if they do not have symptoms. Echocardiography, CT scans or MRI may be used to monitor the size and condition of the aorta and detect changes early.

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