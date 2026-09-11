Mumbai: German Gynaecologist To Observe IVF Services At Cama Hospital, Benefit Poor Patients

German reproductive medicine specialist Dr Rosa Rendtorff will observe IVF services at Cama and Albless Hospital until February 2027 | File Photo

Mumbai, September 10, 2026: For poor couples struggling with infertility and seeking affordable IVF treatment, Cama and Albless Hospital could soon get an opportunity to benefit from international expertise, with a German specialist being allowed to undertake a clinical observership at the hospital’s Obstetrics and Gynaecology department.

The Maharashtra government has granted permission to Dr Rosa Rendtorff, a German specialist in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Reproductive Medicine and Endocrinology, to undertake the observership from August 31, 2026, to February 28, 2027. The observership will be voluntary and without remuneration.

Expertise To Benefit Poor Patients

Dr Tushar Palve, Medical Superintendent of Cama and Albless Hospital, said Rendtorff herself had expressed interest in working in IVF and serving patients from economically weaker sections. “As she is a specialist in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, her expertise will also help in serving poor patients who come to Cama and Albless Hospital in want of a child,” said Palve.

He added that Cama and Albless is the only government facility in the state providing IVF services, making the specialist’s association particularly relevant for patients seeking fertility treatment in the public healthcare system.

An administrative official from the hospital stated that the observership is also significant from an academic perspective, as Germany has an established clinical and research base in reproductive medicine and gynaecological endocrinology. The interaction could provide an opportunity for doctors and postgraduate students at Cama to exchange knowledge and clinical practices with a specialist trained in Germany.

Observer Role And Restrictions

However, Rendtorff will function strictly as an observer and will not independently treat patients. The government order states that she cannot independently examine patients, diagnose or treat illnesses, perform surgeries, prescribe medicines or issue medical certificates.

She will work under the direct supervision of the Head of the Department and must follow the hospital’s schedule and rules. Patient confidentiality and prior consent will be mandatory.

Government Sets Conditions

The permission was granted after temporary approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC) and a no-objection from the Ministry of External Affairs. Her visa must remain valid, and she must complete the required formalities at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office.

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The government has clarified that the observership will not provide her permanent medical registration or any right to government employment. The permission will automatically cease on February 28, 2027, and can be cancelled if any conditions are violated.

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