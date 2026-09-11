Mumbai Cancer Survivor’s Stem-Cell Transplant Highlights Need For More Donors Across India

Sayli Rane’s successful transplant after finding an unrelated donor highlights the importance of expanding stem-cell registries | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 10, 2026: Around 11,000 potential stem-cell donors are registered in Mumbai, while Maharashtra has 40,101, as efforts to expand the donor pool gain importance amid the growing need for stem-cell transplants.

Across India, DKMS, an international non-profit stem-cell donor registry, has registered around three lakh potential donors, but more registrations are needed to improve the chances of finding a suitable match for patients.

The importance of having a larger donor pool is reflected in the case of Mumbai cancer survivor Sayli Rane, who received a stem-cell transplant from an unrelated donor in Ahmedabad in 2021 after her oncologist advised her to register with donor registries.

She first registered with Datri, an Indian-based stem-cell donor registry, and was subsequently registered with DKMS, where she was eventually matched with an unrelated donor. Five years later, she remains disease-free.

A Survivor’s Experience

Recalling her experience, she said the donor was an unknown person who had registered as a potential donor. “Five years have passed since my transplant and there has been no recurrence or complication,” she said. She now undergoes annual follow-ups.

DKMS said 300 donors registered with the organisation have so far donated stem cells, giving patients a second chance at life. It works with several hospitals in Mumbai to support patients requiring transplantation.

Donor Registration And Matching

Any adult aged 18 to 55 years and in generally good health can register as a potential donor. When a patient requires a transplant, doctors provide the required donor specifications and registries search for a compatible match based on Human Leukocyte Antigens (HLA) typing.

According to DKMS, there is a need to expand awareness about donor registration and transplantation. More than 1.1 lakh people are diagnosed with blood cancer in India every year, while over 10,000 children are born with thalassaemia. For several patients with leukaemia, lymphoma, myeloma, thalassaemia and aplastic anaemia, a blood stem-cell transplant can offer a chance of cure.

Milestone In Paediatric Transplants

The need for greater access to transplantation was also highlighted by Sankalp India Foundation, an NGO which works with blood disorders patients, recently reaching the milestone of 1,000 paediatric stem-cell transplants, primarily involving children with severe inherited blood disorders such as thalassaemia. DKMS contributed towards the transplantation costs of more than 820 children.

Speaking about the milestone, Dr Elke Neujahr, Global CEO of DKMS, said: “Behind 1,000 transplants are 1,000 children and families whose lives have been changed. Together with strong local partners, we are building sustainable solutions for patients in the country.”

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With a larger donor pool, registries hope to improve the possibility of finding matches for patients who do not have a suitable family donor, while creating greater public awareness about stem-cell donation and its potential to save lives.

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