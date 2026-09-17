Thane Ganeshotsav: TMC Collects 18.6 Tonnes Of Nirmalya Waste, Diverts Plastic For Recycling | AI Representational Image

Thane, September 17: As part of its ongoing eco-friendly Ganeshotsav initiative, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has collected and systematically managed approximately 18,600 kilograms (18.6 tonnes) of nirmalya (offering/flower waste) following the first phase of idol immersions.

According to official TMC data, 20,703 Lord Ganesha idols were immersed across designated immersion sites in the city during the one-and-a-half-day immersion mark.

Decentralised waste processing

To handle the large volume of organic waste, TMC’s Solid Waste Management Department has set up a decentralised management framework. The collected offering waste is being diverted to dynamic mechanical bio-composting facilities located at:

Hiranandani Estate

Ritu Park

Kausa

During the initial sorting phase, authorities noted that non-biodegradable materials—primarily plastic bags—constituted roughly 3% of the total collected waste. The department has implemented a separate segregation process to extract plastic items and send them to Material Recovery Facilities (MRF) for recycling and safe disposal.

Also Watch:

Preventing water pollution

By streamlining collection, sorting, and composting operations, the civic body aims to prevent organic and inorganic debris from being dumped into local lakes, rivers, and creek channels.

TMC officials reiterated their call for public cooperation, encouraging residents and festival organisers to utilise designated nirmalya collection bins to ensure a clean and environmentally sustainable celebration.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/