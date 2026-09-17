Thane Ganeshotsav: Only 88 Idols Immersed At Artificial Lake Against 525 At Creek Ghat, Raising Eco Concerns | File Pic

Thane, September 17: A stark contrast in idol immersion numbers has highlighted shifting public preferences during Ganeshotsav, raising critical questions about the efficacy of the city’s eco-friendly immersion setup.

Immersion numbers show preference

At the artificial lake near Ashtavinayak Chowk in Kopri, only 88 idols were immersed, whereas 525 idols were immersed at the Thane Creek ghat near Chendani Koliwada Port. This significant disparity underlines a persistent public preference for rivers, creeks, and natural flowing water over artificial tanks. Environmental experts suggest civic authorities must align policies with ground realities rather than relying solely on underutilised artificial ponds.

Beyond the locations, experts emphasise that post-immersion waste management is paramount. "When devotee preferences are so clearly defined, it is imperative to reconsider our approach to eco-friendly immersions," says Dr. Prashant Sinkar, an environmental researcher from Thane. "Artificial lakes should remain an available alternative, but the city must establish permanent, scientifically engineered, and transparent immersion setups along the creek for those who prefer natural water bodies."

Questions over civic data

Questions have also surfaced regarding municipal statistics. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) reported 20,703 immersions—comprising 9,600 clay (shadu mati) and 11,103 plaster of paris (PoP) idols—across artificial lakes, iron tanks, and collection centres. However, environmentalists note it remains unclear whether direct creek immersions, such as the 525 idols at Chendani Koliwada, were included in these figures or how material classifications were determined without specific local data.

When contacted, the Pollution Control Department stated, "The immersion figures were provided directly by ward-level Assistant Commissioners."

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Call for permanent solutions

Advocates now urge the civic body to study permanent, scientific immersion facilities modelled after Talaopali’s Datta Ghat to ensure future celebrations remain ecologically sustainable.

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