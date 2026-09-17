Ganeshotsav 2026: Israel's Consul General Yaniv Revach Seeks Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai; Extends Birthday Wishes To PM Modi |

Mumbai: Amid Ganeshotsav celebrations in state, Israel's Consul General in Mumbai, Yaniv Revach, on Thursday visited the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal for darshan and offered prayers.

Visuals of Revach seeking blessings at the pandal surfaced online. He also extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 76 on September 17.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Consul General of Israel to Mumbai, Yaniv Revach, took darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati today. pic.twitter.com/h7xIEr01vP — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2026

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Revach said, "I am very excited to be here today to see this grand celebration of the Ganesh Festival. This day is very unique, as we not only celebrate the festival and ask the blessings of Lord Ganesh, but we also celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Modi... We wish and we ask for Lord Ganesha's blessings for India, and for Prime Minister Modi's health, strength, and to continue to lead India with wisdom."

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Consul General of Israel in Mumbai, Yaniv Revach, says, "I am very excited to be here today to see this grand celebration of the Ganesh Festival. This day is very unique, as we not only celebrate the festival and ask the blessings of Lord Ganesh, but… https://t.co/InzJkjZRdh pic.twitter.com/d5A4J4ITcm — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2026

Ganeshotsav celebrations across Mumbai

Ganeshotsav is being celebrated with enthusiasm across Mumbai, with thousands of devotees visiting prominent Ganesh pandals in the city to seek blessings and offer prayers.

Meanwhile, birthday wishes for PM Modi poured in from political leaders, ministers and Bollywood personalities from across the country.

Born on September 17, 1950, Narendra Modi turned 76 on Thursday. The occasion also comes close to the completion of 25 years since Modi first assumed executive office as Gujarat Chief Minister in October 2001. He served as Gujarat Chief Minister before becoming Prime Minister in 2014 and began his third consecutive term as PM in 2024.

Sand art marks Modi's birthday

Marking Modi's 76th birthday, Padma Shri awardee and sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a 25-foot sand art installation at Puri Beach in Odisha. The artwork was decorated with around 2,500 earthen lamps and carried a message marking Modi's birthday and 25 years of service.

BJP organises Seva Sankalp Abhiyan

According to reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also organising the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan across the country from September 17 to October 17 to mark Modi's birthday through a series of service-oriented programmes and public outreach initiatives.

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