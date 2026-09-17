Narendra Modi Birthday: Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh And Other Indian Sports Athletes Extend Wishes To PM As He Turns 76

Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh And Other Indian Sports Athletes Extend Wishes To PM | X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on Thursday, September 17, with birthday wishes pouring in from across the country. The sports fraternity also joined the celebrations, with former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh among those who shared a special message for the Prime Minister on social media.

Yuvraj Singh took to X to wish PM Modi, saying, “Wishing our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday.” He further wrote that Modi's leadership continues to shape India's journey towards “a stronger and more progressive future”, while wishing him good health, happiness and continued success.

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Modi has also maintained a visible connection with Indian sport, regularly meeting athletes and acknowledging their achievements. In August 2026, he interacted with India's Commonwealth Games medal-winning athletes, including Mirabai Chanu and para-athlete Sharmila Dhankar, and spoke about the impact of sporting achievements on inspiring the younger generation.

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On the occasion of his 76th birthday, sporting events also featured prominently in celebrations. In Varanasi, 1,076 national and international female athletes participated in a special programme at the Parmanandpur Mini Stadium ahead of Modi's birthday, with athletes taking part in performances and marking the occasion.

The birthday celebrations come as Modi also marks 25 years in public service, with the BJP launching the month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' from September 17 to October 17.