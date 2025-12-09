 Navi Mumbai To Soon Launch Intelligent Traffic Management System Pilot Project On Palm Beach Road
Navi Mumbai will launch the first phase of its Intelligent Traffic Management System on Palm Beach Road within a month. Implemented under a PPP model at zero cost to NMMC, the system will adjust signals based on real-time traffic, ease congestion, enhance safety with sensors and alerts, support emergency vehicles with green corridors, give live updates to commuters and generate ad revenue.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 11:08 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai To Soon Launch Intelligent Traffic Management System Pilot Project On Palm Beach Road | File Pic (Representative Image)

Navi Mumbai: The first phase of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) pilot project will begin on Palm Beach Road within a month, marking a major step toward smarter and more efficient traffic management in Navi Mumbai.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is implementing the advanced, technology-driven system under a Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model, ensuring that the ambitious initiative imposes no financial burden on the civic body.

Once operational, the ITMS will dynamically adjust signal timings based on real-time vehicle counts at each junction. This automatic regulation will prevent unnecessary stoppages, ease congestion and ensure a smoother flow of traffic across the city. With reduced braking and continuous vehicle movement, commuters are expected to save significant travel time and fuel.

Equipped with high-capacity cameras and sensors, the new system will also enhance road safety by detecting accidents, breakdowns and emergencies instantly and alerting the concerned agencies for quick response. Special signal features for pedestrians and cyclists will further improve safety and convenience.

Commuters will receive real-time traffic updates through digital display boards and a mobile app, helping them avoid congested routes and plan their travel more efficiently. Emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire engines will benefit from a green corridor mechanism, with LED screens displaying corridor information to enable faster movement.

Implemented through Poonam Trading Corporation, the project is also expected to be financially beneficial for NMMC as digital screens installed at signals will generate advertisement revenue while providing modern infrastructure at zero cost.

“The ITMS will revolutionise traffic management in Navi Mumbai. Through the PPP model, citizens will get access to world-class technology at zero cost. The system will ensure smooth traffic flow, save both time and money for residents, and significantly improve emergency response. This will further strengthen Navi Mumbai’s identity as a modern smart city. The system will first be implemented on Palm Beach Road and will then be rolled out in phases across major junctions— a total of 58 points in the city,” said Executive Engineer Pravin Gade from the City Engineering Department.

