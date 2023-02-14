Navi Mumbai to get three more police stations |

Navi Mumbai: As a number of mega infrastructure projects are nearing completion and Navi Mumbai is witnessing a sudden rise in population, the Navi Mumbai police will add three more police stations to maintain the law and order of the city.

Among these three, one police station will come especially for the upcoming international airport.

Projects in Navi Mumbai nearing completion

Ambitious infrastructure projects like Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), Nhavasheva- Shivdi Sealink, Logistics Hub, SEZ at JNPT Port, Navi Mumbai Metro and NAINA will come in years to come. Many of the projects are in fact nearing completion.

Commissioner of Police, Milind Bharambe said that there will be an increase in both the city's population and floating population in the next few years. Considering the growing population in Navi Mumbai and Panvel Uran areas, one more zone has been proposed in Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate. At present, the Navi Mumbai police commissionerate is divided into two zones.

"A proposal has already been sent to the home department for three more police stations," said Mr Bharambe during a press conference held last week. Of the three police stations, an independent airport police station has been proposed for NMIA, the second one in Ulwe and another in Airoli. At present, residents of Airoli have to approach Rabale police station for help. Similarly, the newly developed node Ulwe falls into two police jurisdictions. While half of the node falls under the Nhava Sheva and the remaining in the NRI Coastal police station.

Proposal sent to the government for approval

Police Commissioner Mr Bharambe confirmed that a proposal for these three police stations has been sent to the government for approval. At present, under Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate, Zone-1 includes 10 police stations from Digha to CBD-Belapur, while ZOne-2 includes 10 police stations from Kharghar to Panvel and Uran.

Meanwhile, there was also a plan to include Rasayani and Khalapur police stations in Navi Mumbai from Raigad. However, there is no major development in this regard.

