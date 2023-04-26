Navi Mumbai: Three years on, NMMC without public representatives | File

Navi Mumbai: There is resentment among former public representatives as the election of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has been lingering for a long time. The last term of the corporation ended on April 7, 2020, when the lockdown was already imposed across the country following the spread of Covid.

Initially, the election was postponed due to rising cases of Covid and later it was delayed due to reservation of women and delimitation of wards. Now, all services have become normal and there are no Covid restrictions. Even assembly elections of different states are being conducted.

Government does not want public representation at local bodies, alleged former corporator

Divya Vaibhaw Gaikwad, a former corporator from Vashi says that all elections are being conducted across the country except local bodies in Maharashtra. “The present government does not want public representation at local bodies and to keep control over it,” said Gaikwad. She added that common issues of public or policy-level decisions are not being taken. An administrator cannot take a policy-level decision. “It means major development work is held,” said Gaikwad.

In the last three two years, a number of projects were cleared and a large number of trees are planned to be cut or replanted. Gaikwad said that details sought from the Tree Authority regarding the number of trees to be cut for infrastructure projects were not provided. “Civic officials are developing a lackadaisical attitude,” said Gaikwad.

Gawade: OBC reservation matter pending at the court, hence state government helpless

On the contrary, Ashok Gawade, a former corporator from Nerul said that since the OBC reservation matter is pending at the court, the state government is helpless. “Not only NMMC, but there are also other corporations in the state whose election has been put on hold,” said Gawade, adding that there is a big community from OBC and no one wants to disappoint them. However, he added that due to delays in elections, common citizens to publicrepresentatives are facing a lot of difficulties and challenges.

The last election of NMMC was held in 2015 and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had won 52 seats followed by the erstwhile Shiv Sena 38 seats. Now, the scenario has changed. At present, only four former corporators of NCP are with the party while the remaining joined BJP under the leadership of Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik. Even many former Shiv Sena corporators shifted to the Shinde faction.

Vitthal More, district president of Shiv Sena (UBT) says that there is no democracy in the state and in the present scenario, we cannot expect that the state government will think of allowing local body elections.