Navi Mumbai: NMMT's contract worker, accident victim, gets monetary support from union |

Ravindra Sawant, the Labour leader has extended support to a contract worker of Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) who was at home after he met with an accident. Since he was working on a contract, he did not receive a salary for the past two months.

Sawant provided Rs 12,000 support to Akbar Mulani through the Maharashtra Employees Union. Mulani was at home for two months after he met with an accident. During this period, he did not get a salary. As his economic situation deteriorated, the families were in great trouble.

As soon as labour leader Sawant came to know this, he immediately discussed it with other office bearers of the Maharashtra Employees Union and decided to help the family financially. Labor leader Ravindra Sawant gave a cheque for financial assistance of Rs 12,000.