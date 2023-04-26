Navi Mumbai: NMMC appeals to concerned agencies to remove unauthorized cables from electric poles | FPJ

Various types of cables have been laid without permission from lamp posts in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area. Due to this, it is pointed out that the lamp poles may collapse.

The cables also damage the pole due to excessive weight. Similarly, due to these cables, the beautification of the city is also hampered on a large scale.

NMMC directs concerned agencies to remove unauthorized cables from electric poles

Paying serious attention to this issue, the electricity department of NMMC has asked cable operators and Internet Service Providers in the municipal area to remove all such cables within 15 days.

It has been clarified by NMMC if the concerned cable operators and internet service providers do not implement this, the said cables will be removed by the corporation and the concerned cable operators, and internet service providers will be responsible for the inconvenience caused to the citizens.

