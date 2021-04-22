Navi Mumbai: Three layers back up supply of oxygen at Panvel Sub-District hospital

The Panvel Sub-District Hospital reviewed the safety measures of oxygen supplies following the unfortunate incident in Nasik where the leakage in oxygen gas tank cost 21 lives. The hospital has made three layers of the safety of oxygen supplies and three trained employees look after the oxygen supply round the clock.

The Panvel Sub-District Hospital has three layers of oxygen supply to patients. A senior official from the hospital informed that they have installed six tanks for the supply of oxygen. In case there is low pressure or any other technical problem, there are six dura oxygen cylinders to continue the supply. Even the dura oxygen has any issues, there a jumbo oxygen cylinder as a backup.