Navi Mumbai: Three layers back up supply of oxygen at Panvel Sub-District hospital

The Panvel Sub-District Hospital reviewed the safety measures of oxygen supplies following the unfortunate incident in Nasik where the leakage in oxygen gas tank cost 21 lives. The hospital has made three layers of the safety of oxygen supplies and three trained employees look after the oxygen supply round the clock.
The Panvel Sub-District Hospital has three layers of oxygen supply to patients. A senior official from the hospital informed that they have installed six tanks for the supply of oxygen. In case there is low pressure or any other technical problem, there are six dura oxygen cylinders to continue the supply. Even the dura oxygen has any issues, there a jumbo oxygen cylinder as a backup.
An official while talking to media informed that three trained staffs manage the oxygen supply and after the Nasik incident, they again reviewed the whole supply of oxygen in the hospital.
Soon after the Nasik incident, Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner took a review of the oxygen supply in its COVID care centre. The civic body has set up Oxygen beds at CIDCO Exhibition Center in Vashi, Radhaswami Ashram and Export House in Turbhe. At these centres, Oxygen is being supplied through Dura cylinders. Bangar directed an immediate increase in security and safety equipment at these three places. He also asked private hospitals to submit in written about the number of oxygen beds and supplies measures.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)