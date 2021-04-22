Navi Mumbai: Onion prices drop to Rs 8 per kg at wholesale, retail price too drops

The arrival of fresh crops of onion has brought down its price in the wholesale and the retail market. The average buying price of onion in the agricultural produce market committee (APMC) in Vashi has come to Rs 10 per kg.

Traders at the APMC claim that around a year, onion was available at the market. "Last year during May-June, the wholesale price of onion had gone down below Rs 10," said a trader. This year, the lowest buying price of onion is as low as Rs 7-8 per kg.

With the arrival of fresh crops, the retail price has also come down to Rs 20 per kg.