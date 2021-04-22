Navi Mumbai: Onion prices drop to Rs 8 per kg at wholesale, retail price too drops

The arrival of fresh crops of onion has brought down its price in the wholesale and the retail market. The average buying price of onion in the agricultural produce market committee (APMC) in Vashi has come to Rs 10 per kg.
Traders at the APMC claim that around a year, onion was available at the market. "Last year during May-June, the wholesale price of onion had gone down below Rs 10," said a trader. This year, the lowest buying price of onion is as low as Rs 7-8 per kg.
With the arrival of fresh crops, the retail price has also come down to Rs 20 per kg.
According to traders from the onion-potato market at the APMCin Vashi, the price will go down further with increase in supply.
During February, the price of onion in the retail has reached Rs 80 per kg due to poor supply. Even last year, during August-September, the price of the onion had touched Rs 90 per kg. Due to excess rainfall, the crops were damaged and there was very little arrival during November-December.
The supply of the commodity at the Onion-Potato market at the APMC in Vashi is around 7000 quintals now.
As per the market administration, the arrival of onions has reached 160 trucks per day which are sufficient to cater to Mumbai and the MMR area. “With a good supply, the price is likely to come down within a week,” said Aklakh Khan, a trader at APMC’s Onion-Potato market
