Navi Mumbai: Teen Girl Dies After Falling From High Rise In Rabale

Mumbai: An 18-year-old girl died after falling from her 14th-floor flat in Rabale, Navi Mumbai, on Thursday. The Rabale police registered an accidental death report.

According to the police, the incident took place around 1 pm when the girl fell from the bedroom gallery in the parking lot.

The girl was identified as Kritika Chavan, a resident of Green World Society in Vitawa, said the police.

"She fell in the parking lot. She was taken to the civic hospital in Vashi where doctors declared her dead on arrival around 3 pm. An accidental death case has been registered, and a probe covering all angles is underway," he added.