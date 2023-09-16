Navi Mumbai: Students Of Pillai College Create 'Symbolic Human Chain' For PMC’s Indian Cleanliness League 2.0 | Amit Srivastava FPJ

Navi Mumbai: Students of Pillai College of Arts Commerce and Science, New Panvel made a symbolic human chain called 'ISL2.0' through a flash mob at the launch of Indian Swachhta League 2.0 of the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Anil Kokre, Head of Solid Waste and Health Department, Health Inspector Shailesh Gaikwad, Pillai College Principal Gajanan Wader, and Professor Kiran Deshmukh among others were present on this occasion.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawa appealed to students to participate in the campaign for a garbage-free city under the 'Indian Swachhta League 2.0' of the Swachh Bharat campaign by the corporation.

About Indian Swachhta League 2.0

The 'Indian Swachhta League 2.0' is organized under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan by the Central Government in the major cities of the country by involving youth in creating waste-free cities. To celebrate nine years of Swachh Bharat Mission and two years of SBM-U 2.0, the 'Swachhta Hi Seva' fortnight is being observed from 15th September to 2nd October. As part of it, on September 17, 2023, the second edition of the Indian Cleanliness League, 'Seva Divas', will begin the fortnight with the Indian Cleanliness League 2.0 rally in all four wards.