Navi Mumbai: Stray dog popular among residents found dead, police register FIR

NRI police registered a case against an unknown person after a dog was found dead in the NRI complex in Seawoods. The dog was quite famous among residents as in a video, the dog was seen worshiping Ganesh idol during Ganeshotsav.

A section of residents alleged that the dog was killed by poisoning by a dog-hatter group in the vicinity. However, the police said that they are waiting for the post-mortem report to know the exact reason for death.

The complainant Sharmila Shankar, a resident of NRI Complex noticed the body of a stray dog with blood in his mouth between building numbers 44 and 45 within the NRI complex in Seawoods on Tuesday evening.

“With the help of a few residents of NRI Complex, the dog was taken to Bombay Veterinary College in Parel for post-mortem. However, the post-mortem could not be conducted as an FIR copy was required,” said Advocate Siddh Vidya, who also resides in NRI Complex.

Later, residents approached NRI police and registered a case under section 428 of IPC and section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Ravindra Patil, the senior police inspector said that they have registered an FIR and waiting for the post-mortem report.

Advocate Vidya alleged that stray dogs are missing from the area. “So far, they have found three stray dogs dead and one dog is still missing,” said Vidya. She said that dog whose body was found on Tuesday was quite famous among residents as he was seen paying respect to Ganesha's idol. She also demanded that there should be a fair investigation to check if there is any foul play in the missing stray dogs.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai: NMMC extends Abhay Yojana to get rebate in penalty for delayed payment of property tax

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 08:15 PM IST