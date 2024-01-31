Navi Mumbai: 'State Water Body To Tackle Bhokarpada Water Demands,' Says Gulabrao Patil | Representative image

Navi Mumbai: The state water supply and sanitation minister, Gulabrao Patil, announced that the upcoming Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) board meeting will address employee demands from the Bhokarpada water purification centre near Panvel.

Patil also disclosed plans to expedite the replacement of the old pipeline in phase 3 of Nhava Sheva. The MJP provides technical sanctions and implementation of water supply and sewerage projects in rural areas.

Uran MLA Mahesh Baldi and Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur supported the employees and demanded to speed up the replacement of the pipeline. A meeting chaired by Gulabrao Patil at Mantralaya in Mumbai on Tuesday, discussed these concerns.

Bhokarpada water centre faces an host of issues

Bhokarpada water centre employees, serving for 30 years, face issues like no salary hike and lack of holidays, breaching government regulations. Baldi, who has actively pursued a resolution, said that a 2007 Bombay High Court directive for dues settlement within six months remains unaddressed.

Meanwhile, Thakur said that the problem of drinking water in Panvel and Uran areas will be solved after the replacement of the old pipeline, which is an important part of MJP. The minister assured that the contractor would complete the work at the earliest.