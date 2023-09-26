 Navi Mumbai: No Water Supply Today In Kalamboli & New Panvel On Account Of Pipeline Maintenance Works
Navi Mumbai: No Water Supply Today In Kalamboli & New Panvel On Account Of Pipeline Maintenance Works

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
There is no water supply in Kalamboli and New Panvel (east and west) on Tuesday as the Maharashtra Jal Pradhikaran (MJP) has taken a 24-hour shutdown maintenance work of the pipeline.

According to MJP, the water cut will start at 9 am on Tuesday, September 26, and continue till Wednesday 9 am, September 27. Due to emergency maintenance work, there will be no water supply in Kalamboli and New Panvel nodes on Tuesday.

However, the water supply will resume on September 27 with low pressure. MJP has appealed to citizens to store water and use it judiciously. 

