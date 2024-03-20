Navi Mumbai: State Govt Paves Way For Redevelopment Of Old Buildings In NAINA

Providing a big relief to the people in run up to the general elections, the Maharashtra government has cleared the way for redevelopment of hundreds dilapidated buildings in gram panchayats that fall in Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA). Accordingly, the state government recently issued a GR giving respite to those staying in villages around Panvel that fall under NAINA project.

Redevelopment of dilapidated buildings

Many buildings in Sukapur, Palidevad, Kolkhe and surrounding areas that fall in NAINA project are in a dilapidated condition and need to be redeveloped urgently. However, the restoration of these buildings was not happening at this place due to the NAINA reference rule. Due to this, the flat owners had to live in fear as some unfortunate incidents have also occurred in these buildings.

On hearing the pleas of the residents, Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur brought this to the attention of the government and demanded the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to resolve this issue immediately, while focusing the government's attention on these important problems. He also followed up with the urban development department consistently. Consequently, meetings were held between Raigad District Guardian Minister Uday Samant, Thakur and officials.

State govt approves proposal

Following meetings and assurance from the district guardian minister, the state government approved the proposal submitted by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) which is also the Special Planning Authority (SPA) for NAINA to amend the UDCPR on March 15, 2024. Accordingly, provision has been made for the redevelopment of old and dilapidated dangerous buildings and directions have been given to implement this change immediately. The government has also invited objections or suggestions from the citizens within a period of 30 days.

For this purpose, the government has appointed the Joint Director of Konkan Division Town Planning as an officer. The decision taken by the government has eased the way for the redevelopment of dangerous buildings which have been pending for many years. Panvel legislator Thakur has thanked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and the government for clearing the issue.