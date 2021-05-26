Navi Mumbai: State excise sizes Indian-made foreign liquor worth Rs 65 lakh from Kharghar

The state excise department has seized 625 boxes of Indian-made foreign liquor on the Sion-Panvel highway in Kharghar on May 25. The liquor was produced in in Goa and it was meant to be sold there only. A truck that was carrying the liquor worth Rs 67.57 lakh. One person was also arrested. This was the second seizure of alcohol within a week.

Based on a tip-off received from reliable sources, the Maharashtra State Excise Squad, a truck carrying 635 boxes of Indian-made foreign liquid for manufacture and sale in Goa was seized. The action was taken under Sunil Chavan, deputy commissioner, Konkan Division.