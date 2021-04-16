Navi Mumbai: With Them For Them, social work group, clean expired medicines from mangroves in Airoli; see pics

In the last five months, the WTFT had conducted the cleanup drive around four times at Sagar Vihar in Vashi and 18 times in Airoli. “We found from plastic to bear bottles including medicines,” said Sawant, adding that they informed the CMBDC about it.

Earlier, the social group used to dump the waste collected from mangroves directly to NMMC waste collection vehicles. However, now they segregate and make use of from the waste. “We use the plastic bottle collected from mangroves for plantation while bear bottle for other decoration,” said Sawant.

According to Sawant, the WTFT is a catalyst in environment protection and it is concern government body’s responsibility to take action against people who throw biological or medical waste in mangroves.