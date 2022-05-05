Navi Mumbai: Social activist Ganesh Bhagat raises power cut issue in Nerul

Navi Mumbai: Social activist Ganesh Bhagat has raised the load shedding and continuous power outage in Nerul node for the last few days. He has given a written complaint to the executive engineer of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) to know the reason for frequent power cuts.

In the last few days, the Nerul west is experiencing regular power cuts and the frequency is increasing with each passing day. “Even at night, there are power cuts for two to four hours,” said Ganesh Bhagat.

“In case there is load shedding, MSEDCL should publish a timetable like area, time and duration of power cut,” said Bhagat. He added in such a scenario, residents will make alternate arrangements. Power cuts during night should be avoided as senior citizens and children face a lot of difficulties due to summer heat.

Bhagat alleged that the power distribution company is not providing any details. Despite MSEDCL charging such a high tariff yet they fail to provide uninterrupted power supply, he added.

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai: Free health check camp held in Nerul for Auto Rickshaw drivers

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 10:05 AM IST