Navi Mumbai: Shops & Establishments Change Signboards To Marathi After Panvel Municipal Corporation's Notices

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File pic

Navi Mumbai: Following stringent measures taken by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), a substantial number of shops and establishments in Kharghar, Kamothe, Kalamboli, and Panvel wards have swiftly changed their nameplates to comply with the directive to display Marathi signboards in Devanagari script.

The PMC's recent move to issue notices to establishments without Marathi nameplates, in accordance with Section 36 'C' of the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments Amendment Act 2022, has yielded positive results. By November 28, a total of 1163 shops within PMC's jurisdiction received notices, prompting a commitment from the businesses to rectify the non-compliance.

An initiative to uphold cultural integrity

A senior official from the Shops and Establishment Department stated, "Shops promised to change the nameplate of the shops after notices were issued in the last three days." The impact of this change is visible across the four wards targeted by the PMC's enforcement initiative.

The PMC's initiative, led by Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, aims to uphold the cultural integrity of the region by ensuring that all commercial entities, including shops, institutions, residential hotels, restaurants, and entertainment venues, prominently display their nameplates in Marathi using the Devanagari script.

Read Also Display Marathi nameplates in clearly visible fonts: BMC tells shops and establishments in Mumbai

PMC sent notices to 1,163 shops

To maximise awareness, the PMC utilised a moving announcement system, actively notifying businesses about the mandatory use of Marathi nameplates and the consequences for non-compliance. Local ward officers are diligently surveying establishments that have yet to make the necessary changes and are issuing notices accordingly.

The enforcement process kicked off on the evening of November 25, with 1,163 shops and establishments in A, B, C, and D wards receiving notices. Deputy Commissioner Ganesh Shete conducted a meeting with all ward officers on November 24, providing instructions for further action in ensuring widespread adherence to the directive. The PMC's proactive approach underscores its commitment to preserving the linguistic and cultural identity of the region.