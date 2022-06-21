Display Marathi nameplates in clearly visible fonts: BMC tells shops and establishments in Mumbai

Representative Image | IANS Photo

After the State government order, BMC has directed all shops and establishments to display Marathi nameplates in clearly visible fonts. State government has clarified that fonts of the boards should not be less than other languages of the nameplates. Thereafter, retailers association requested BMC to extend the time limit of displaying Marathi nameplates by six months. Senior BMC officer said that the request of the federation of retailers association has been rejected and appropriate action will be taken against shops after 30 june.

State government in its budgetary assembly session in March had taken the decision of displaying Marathi nameplates with big Marathi fonts. Thereafter, BMC had given 31st May as a deadline. Retailers association requested BMC that it is not possible for them to make new display boards in a short time because they don't get artists and workers to make new and fancy nameplates and requested BMC to give at least give six months.

Additional Municipal Commissioner, Ashish Sharma said that appropriate action will be taken against shopkeepers if they fail to display Marathi nameplates clearly till June 30.

BMC's shops and establishments department will initiate action against shops. Officers will pay visits in every ward. 75 inspectors have been appointed for the inspection. If some shopkeepers refused to display Marathi nameplates then court cases will be filed against them and if they don't want to face court action then penalty will be levied against shop owners. BMC will charge Rs. 2 thousand per shop worker. There are five lakhs shops and establishments registered with BMC.

Viren Shah, chairman of the federation of retailers association said, "We have also made a request to Shiv Sena minister Subhash Desai about that but no decision has been taken yet. We had moved the high court but our petition was rejected."