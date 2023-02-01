Navi Mumbai Shocker! Police constable molests 25-year-old pregnant woman during road rage incident in Kharghar | Representative Image

Kharghar police booked a police constable for allegedly molesting a 25-year-old pregnant woman during a road rage incident in Kharghar on Tuesday night. The car the constable hit the motorbike in which the woman was a pillion rider. This led to an argument between the husband and the cop and while intervening, the cop reportedly slapped the woman.

The constable attached to Navi Mumbai police headquarter was identified as Dinesh Ishwar Mahajan. The incident took place around 8 pm between Belpada Metro station and Utsav Chowk in Kharghar.

The two months pregnant woman was going for a sonography test on a motorbike along with her husband on Tuesday evening when the car of the constable touched the motorbike near Belpada Metro station from behind. This led to an argument with the police constable.

Sandipan Shinde, senior police inspector from Kharghar police station said that there was a tiff after the vehicle touched the motorbike. “It was a tiff. However, the woman’s husband alleged that he was about to fall,” said Shinde. He added that when the woman tried to stop the tiff between the two, the hand of the constable touched the face of the woman. The victim woman alleged that the constable was under the influence of alcohol.

The woman then approached the Kharghar police and lodged a complaint. The Kharghar police registered a case of molestation, drunk driving and criminal intimidation against the police constable under sections 279, 345, 323, 504, and 506 of IPC and section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)