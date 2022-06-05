Navi Mumbai: Shiv Sena hits back at BJP for opposing flyover on Palm Beach Road

Palm Beach Road, Navi Mumbai | File

Navi Mumbai: The Shiv Sena has alleged that those who are opposing the flyover on the Palm Beach Road in Vashi had planned a similar flyover in 2008 on the same stretch.

M K Madhvi, a former and senior corporator of Shiv Sena held a press conference on Saturday and alleged that a few political parties are opposing the collection of election donations.

Madhvi said that in 2008, the then Mayor Anjani Bhoir, deputy mayor Shashikant Birajdar and standing committee chairman and former MLA Sandeep Naik had passed a proposal in 2008 to construct a flyover at Arenja Corner in Vashi on Palm Beach Road.

“What do they to prove by opposing the same project with their supporters,” asked Madhvi. He added that only six trees will be cut for the project while the remaining 384 trees will be replanted.

“The project is important to ease traffic on the stretch,” said Madhvi.

There has been massive opposition to the project as a total of 390 trees will be affected from Arenja corner to Kopri signal in Vashi.

Earlier, NCP had already opposed the project and highlighted the flaws of NMMC while publishing notice in only one newspaper for shifting and cutting trees.

Read Also NMMC to plant over 1000 bamboo trees at Jewel of Navi Mumbai on World Environment Day