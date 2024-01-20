Navi Mumbai: 'Shakti Vandan' Workshop To Empower Women Held In Panvel

Navi Mumbai: Following the call of women empowerment given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP's women wing on Friday organised a 'Shakti Vandan' workshop at the Konkan divisional level in Panvel.

The event aimed to spread awareness regarding the Centre's initiatives undertaken to boost women empowerment. Various similar programmes are being held across the state.

Event held to spread awareness about empowering women

Prominent speakers to grace the Panvel event included Maval Lok Sabha constituency party chief MLA Prashant Thakur and BJP state coordinator for 'Mann Ki Baat' Mrinal Pendse. Hailing PM Modi for “empowering democracy with the broad-minded Nari Shakti Vandan Act”, Pendse said that a target has been set to spur growth of crores of women in the coming year. Efforts are also being made to enrich women self-help groups to fulfil the dream of self-reliant India, she added.

In a similar vein, Thakur said, “PM Modi is working for the society's development under the leadership of women. India's President, Droupadi Murmu, is a woman from the tribal community. She is a great asset to our country.”

The PM has set the goal of making two crore women millionaires, underlined the MLA, appreciating the women for meticulous planning behind the workshop.