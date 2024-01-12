Maharashtra Govt Launches 'Nari Shakti Doot' App To Empower Women & Streamline Access To Development Schemes

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of the 'Nari Shakti Abhiyan' on Friday, the Maharashtra state government has promptly initiated the campaign by launching the 'Nari Shakti Doot' App. This application aims to provide women in Maharashtra with accessible information on various government policies, women-centric projects, and announcements related to women's development through a single click. Aditi Tatkare, the Minister for Women and Children, emphasized that this innovative app is part of the department's new initiative to inform economically disadvantaged women about diverse development schemes.

While the state government annually implements numerous schemes for women, there have been concerns that women often lack information about these initiatives, including details on criteria and eligibility. To address this issue, Aditi Tatkare directed her department to create a mobile app, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the announcement of the 'Mahila Sashaktikaran Abhiyan.'

The 'Nari Shakti Doot' App goes beyond providing notifications and information solely from the Women and Children department. It encompasses schemes from other departments exclusively designed for women. Additionally, the app facilitates the online filling of forms, offering comprehensive information related to each form. District Public Welfare offices will provide details about women-centric schemes, and a dedicated dashboard has been developed for both mobile apps and web portals.