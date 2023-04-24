Navi Mumbai: Seminar on ‘Annual Secretarial Compliance Report and Social Stock Exchange’ held in Belapur | File

Navi Mumbai Chapter of Western India Regional Council (WIRC), The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), ICSI Centre for Corporate Governance, and Research & Training (ICSI-CCGRT) jointly organized a day-long seminar on ‘Annual Secretarial Compliance Report and Social Stock Exchange’ on April 21 in CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai.

Seminar was held in two sessions

The seminar was conducted in two sessions. CS Manish Gupta, ICSI President graced the occasion as a special guest. In his inaugural speech, Gupta highlighted the pivotal role being played by ICSI in building professionals to ensure the highest standard of corporate governance. He also replied to the queries raised by the participants.

CS Priyanka Yadav, Chairperson, of the Navi Mumbai Chapter highlighted the various achievements made by the Chapter last year and said that the Chapter conducted four day-long seminars and three Study Circle meetings during the first three months of the current year.

CS Yadav appreciated the hard work and efforts put in by the Members of the Managing Committee of Navi Mumbai Chapter and the officials of ICSI-CCGRT and the participation of the participants, which collectively made the programme a grand success.