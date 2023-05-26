Navi Mumbai: Seized drugs worth ₹1,500 crore destroyed

Representative pic/ Pixabay

Mumbai: The Preventive Commissionerate of Mumbai Customs, Zone-III, on Friday destroyed drugs worth ₹1,500 crore at the Mumbai Waste Management Ltd facility in Panvel. The exercise was undertaken in the presence of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers and the members of the High-Level Drug Disposal Committee. The contraband was seized by the DRI.

According to official sources, the destroyed drugs include cocaine weighing 9.035 kg, heroin 16.633 kg, methamphetamine 198.1 kg, marijuana 2,118 gm, mandrax tablet 81.91 kg and 298 MDMA tablets.

One of the biggest seizures of cocaine

“The DRI had seized cocaine and methamphetamine from a fruit consignment in Vashi in 2022. This was one of the biggest seizures of cocaine, while the seized methamphetamine was valued at Rs1,476 crore. Mandrax tablet is a combination pill of methaqualone and diphenhydramine, which is one of the potent hypnotic sedatives,” said an agency official.

Similarly, the quantity of heroin destroyed was impounded in three different seizures. Besides the DRI, the narcotics cell of the Preventive Commissionerate has seized 29.572 kg of marijuana from the domestic courier service. The cell also caught a haul of MDMA tablets, which are the most commonly used party drug, and 1.32 kg of marijuana in two different seizures made from foreign-origin postal parcels, the official said.

