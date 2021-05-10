Navi Mumbai sees gradual decline in COVID-19 numbers; check out total cases in last 9 days

There is a 40% drop in the active cases under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation in May after a sharp rise in March and April. Now, the number of active cases in the city left only 3714. There is a constant drop in new positive in the last two weeks.

After a sudden rise in the number of active cases of COVID 19 during March and April, there is a declining trend in May. For the last nine consecutive days, the civic body saw less than 500 positive cases of COVID per day.

Since last week of March, the number of positive cases of COVID being reported per day started rising sharply and it even reached around 1400. The number of active cases also crossed 11,000 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.

As of May 1, the number of active cases in the city was 6185 that came down 3714, a drop of 40 percent. “We have seen a continuous trend of decline in new cases while at the same time, there were more people recovered and discharged, said a senior civic official.

The sudden rise in the number of positive cases had also put pressure on the existing health infrastructures and many families of patients complained of unavailability of beds. The civic body launched a special helpline number for patients’ families looking for ICU beds.

In order to check the mismanagement of ICU beds, the civic chief Abhijit Bangar held a meeting with a couple of private hospitals, and also deputed nodal officers at every hospital for the management of ICU beds.