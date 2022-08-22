Navi Mumbai sees 130 new cases of COVID on August 21/ Representational image | PTI

A total of 13o new cases of COVID-19 were reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on August 21. At present, the number of active cases stands at 688.

After a pause of a couple days, Navi Mumbai saw a spike in cases of COVID-19 on August 21. The COVID-19 cases has increased in the city during August.

At present, 510 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city. On August 21, a total of 59 patients got discharged.

On August 21, the civic body conducted 492 RT PCR tests and 337 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 15,76,355 RT PCR and 23,03,700 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.