Navi Mumbai: Sanpada based bike rider dies after being hit by heavy vehicle on Thane-Belapur road

A speeding heavy vehicle hit a bike on Thane-Belapur road on Wednesday night, killing the bike rider.

The deceased has been identified as Ravichandran Palraj (46), a resident of sector 5, near Gaondevi temple in Sanpada. The incident took place around 11.30 pm at Turbhe store near a petrol pump on Belapur lane of the Belapur-Thane road.

According to police, Palraj, who used to work in a hotel in Mhape, was returning from work and heading towards Belapur when a heavy vehicle hit and fled from the accident site. The petrol pump employee took him to the hospital and admitted him. According to police, when he met with the accident.

A case of rash driving was registered at Turbhe MIDC police station against the unidentified driver under sections 279, 304-A, 337, and 338 of the IPC for causing death due to negligence and sections 184 and 134 for rash driving and started the investigation.

This is the second incident in a week on the same stretch, and two people have lost their lives. Earlier, on September 23, a 24-year-old from Chembur died after an unknown vehicle hit him on the Belapur-Thane road.

The deceased was riding his scooter when an unknown vehicle hit him from behind. He was taken to a civic hospital where he died while in treatment.

The deceased was identified as Indresh Harishchandra Jaiswal, a resident of Deonar in Chembur. The incident took place around 12 noon at Turbhe Naka on the Belapur-Thane road.