Navi Mumbai: Sakal Maratha Samaj Mandal opens PR office in Khanda colony | Sourced Photo

The public relation office of Sakal Maratha Samaj Mandal has been set up in Khanda Colony for better coordination among the community people. The office will help the community by informing its members about the government schemes for the Maratha community and finding out the problems faced by the Maratha community and solving them immediately.

“Sakal Maratha Samaj Mandal has been set up by Maratha Samaj to work in the field of social, cultural, educational, health, economic, justice rights and development of the Maratha community,” said a member of the community.

The office was inaugurated on Thursday morning on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami in the presence of the Maratha Samaj members from Khanda Colony.

From this contact office of the Maratha community in Khanda Colony, many useful activities will be done and the members of the community are requested to register as members under the Maratha Jodo campaign on behalf of Sakal Maratha Samaj Mandal Khanda Colony.