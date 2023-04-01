 Navi Mumbai: Sakal Maratha Samaj Mandal opens PR office in Khanda colony
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Sakal Maratha Samaj Mandal opens PR office in Khanda colony

Navi Mumbai: Sakal Maratha Samaj Mandal opens PR office in Khanda colony

The office was inaugurated on Thursday morning on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami in the presence of the Maratha Samaj members from Khanda Colony.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Sakal Maratha Samaj Mandal opens PR office in Khanda colony | Sourced Photo

The public relation office of Sakal Maratha Samaj Mandal has been set up in Khanda Colony for better coordination among the community people. The office will help the community by informing its members about the government schemes for the Maratha community and finding out the problems faced by the Maratha community and solving them immediately.

“Sakal Maratha Samaj Mandal has been set up by Maratha Samaj to work in the field of social, cultural, educational, health, economic, justice rights and development of the Maratha community,” said a member of the community.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: 'Mashal' rally held by women in Panvel to spread awareness on cleanliness
article-image

The office was inaugurated on Thursday morning on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami in the presence of the Maratha Samaj members from Khanda Colony.

From this contact office of the Maratha community in Khanda Colony, many useful activities will be done and the members of the community are requested to register as members under the Maratha Jodo campaign on behalf of Sakal Maratha Samaj Mandal Khanda Colony.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Central & Western railway to undertake mega block on Sunday; details inside

Mumbai: Central & Western railway to undertake mega block on Sunday; details inside

ON CAMERA: Masked men loot jewellery shop at gunpoint in Pune's Baramati; one nabbed

ON CAMERA: Masked men loot jewellery shop at gunpoint in Pune's Baramati; one nabbed

Panvel civic body gets 2 recycler sewer suction-cum-jetting machines

Panvel civic body gets 2 recycler sewer suction-cum-jetting machines

Navi Mumbai: Sakal Maratha Samaj Mandal opens PR office in Khanda colony

Navi Mumbai: Sakal Maratha Samaj Mandal opens PR office in Khanda colony

Amruta Fadnavis blackmail case: Mumbai court rejects bail plea of cricket bookie Anil Jaisinghani

Amruta Fadnavis blackmail case: Mumbai court rejects bail plea of cricket bookie Anil Jaisinghani