Navi Mumbai: Sakal Hindu Samaj says ‘illegal shrines’ pose threat

Image credit: @auditingfacts

Navi Mumbai: The number of illegal shrines of a particular community are rapidly growing in Navi Mumbai while local agencies look the other way, a social worker and right-wing activist claimed during the Jan Aakrosh Morcha of Sakal Hindu Samaj held in Vashi on Sunday.

Nearly 4,000 people belonging to various Hindu outfits participated in the rally, which started at the Blue Diamond Hotel and culminated at Shivaji Chowk in Sector 17. A large number of police personnel were present to prevent any untoward incident.

Following a Supreme Court order, the Navi Mumbai police assured videography of the rally and speeches.

‘Garv se kaho hum Hindu hai’

“Illegal shrines of a particular religion pose a threat to national security,” claimed Kajal Hindustani. She added that illegal shrines have come up in TS Chanakya in Nerul, APMC Market, and railway stations in Navi Mumbai.

During the rally, slogans such as ‘Garv se kaho hum Hindu hai’ were raised.

Hindustani also claimed that cases of ‘love jihad’ and ‘land jihad’ were going up in Navi Mumbai and urged an economic boycott of minorities.

Earlier, Navi Mumbai’s police commissioner had said the event would be videoed after Mahatma Gandhi Foundation President Tushar Gandhi sought preventive measures for the rally. Gandhi had written to Commissioner Milind Bharambe and requested to follow the apex court’s directives regarding rallies that can disturb social harmony.

Recently, the Supreme Court directed the police machinery in Maharashtra to ensure that permission to the organisers, the Sakal Hindu Samaj, is granted only by ensuring that there is no hate speech. It also said the videos should be made available on the next date.

A large number of political leaders, including Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik and former MP Sanjeev Naik, were present at the rally. Representatives of the RSS, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, BJP and the Shiv Sena were also present.