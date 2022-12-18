Navi Mumbai: Rotary Club Millennium City to launch Millennium Seva Kendra in Turbhe

Representative images

Navi Mumbai: Rotary Club Millennium City (RCMC) will launch Millennium Seva Kendra in Turbhe, Navi Mumbai on December 18, 2022. The location of the Seva Kendra will be Shiv Sena Shakha, K.K.R road, Turbhe stores, near Vitthal Rukmai Temple.

The Seva Kendra will be inaugurated by Rtn. Kailash Jethani, District Governor, along with Rtn. Turbashu Bhattacharya, President, RCMC, in the presence of key dignitaries from RCMC.

Rajeev Banerjee, one of the members of RCMC informed that the Rotary Millennium Seva Kendra is being set up with the objective to serve the community in public health, provide vocational training to the youth, create awareness on menstrual hygiene among girls and career counselling for college students.

In addition, the Seva Kendra will also offer services like yoga classes, de-addiction sessions and Khichdi (rice and lentils) distribution on all Sundays to residents residing in the vicinity of the Seva Kendra.

Rotary Club of Millennium City (fondly also called as RCMC) is located and operating out of Vashi, Navi Mumbai in its 27 years of community service.

It has done many social service projects in and around Navi Mumbai. RCMC focusses on medical and health related aspects, children’s education, women empowerment, environment, and many other areas. RCMC was founded in 1994 and is one of the major Rotary clubs in Navi Mumbai. It is a part of the Rotary International District 3142.