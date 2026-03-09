Navi Mumbai: Residents Assaulted By Outsiders At Housing Society Redevelopment Meeting At New Panvel; Video Goes Viral |

Navi Mumbai: A video of a clash and assault of residents at a redevelopment meeting in the New Panvel area has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred during a general body meeting at the Amritvel Co-operative Housing Society in New Panvel's Sector-14.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to a video shared by Mumbai News, a heated argument broke out between the members and the managing committee. The video showed people hitting each other. The report alleged that Society's Chairman Ravindra Bhagwat's son, Ajinkya, called several outsiders who reportedly entered the meeting and assaulted residents. The report further added that residents have demanded action against people and also called for transparency in redevelopment decisions.

Meanwhile, in a recent update, The Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar (GTB Nagar) Redevelopment Project of Sindhi refugee buildings at Sion Koliwada, being implemented by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), achieved a significant milestone. All the cooperative housing societies in the project have executed the Tripartite Development Agreement with MHADA and the appointed Construction & Development Agency (C&DA), Rustomjee Group.

Additionally, the Construction-cum-Development Agreement has also been formally signed. The agreements were signed at MHADA Headquarters in Bandra in the presence of Sanjeev Jaiswal (IAS), Vice President & Chief Executive Officer, MHADA; Milind Borikar, Chief Officer, Mumbai Board, MHADA; and Boman Irani, Managing Director of Keystone Realtors (Rustomjee Group).

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/