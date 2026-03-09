Mumbai: Over 2,500 Slum Rehabilitation Projects Completed, 18% Delivered In Last Five Years

Mumbai: Over 2,500 Slum Rehabilitation Projects Completed, 18% Finished After Pandemic: Maharashtra Economic Survey |

Mumbai’s long running effort to rehabilitate slum residents has resulted in the completion of 2,545 Slum Rehabilitation Authority projects over nearly three decades, according to the Maharashtra Economic Survey 2025 to 26. According to Hindustan Times, the data highlights a significant push in recent years, with around 500 projects completed in the five years following the COVID 19 pandemic.

The figures reflect the scale of redevelopment underway in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, where large slum populations continue to rely on rehabilitation schemes for access to formal housing.

Nearly 500 Projects Completed After Pandemic

According to the survey, approximately 18 per cent of the total projects were completed in the last five years alone. This suggests that redevelopment activity picked up pace after the pandemic period.

The data also shows a steady rise in rehabilitation over the years. As of August 2021, a total of 2,067 SRA projects had been completed in Mumbai, leading to the rehabilitation of 2,23,471 slum dwelling families.

Over the last decade, more than 1,000 projects have been undertaken. By December 2015, around 1,512 projects had already been launched, resulting in the rehabilitation of nearly 1.62 lakh slum families.

In neighbouring Thane district, all 51 projects taken up under the scheme have been completed. As a result, 7,815 families living in slums have been rehabilitated.

Role Of Slum Rehabilitation Authority

The Slum Rehabilitation Authority, established in 1995, is responsible for implementing redevelopment projects for slum dwellers across Maharashtra. The model allows private developers to provide free housing units to eligible slum residents.

In return, developers receive additional construction rights that enable them to build and sell extra apartments in the open market. The sale of these units helps recover project costs while facilitating rehabilitation.

Affordable Housing Initiatives In Maharashtra

Apart from SRA, agencies such as the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority and the City Industrial Development Corporation are also involved in providing affordable housing across the state.

According to the survey, MHADA has constructed 5.27 lakh housing units across Maharashtra since its establishment in 1977 until November 2025. CIDCO has also developed housing under planned programmes since 1970, constructing a total of 2.30 lakh units up to December 2025.

PMAY Housing Progress In The State

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is also being implemented in Maharashtra with the aim of building 19.40 lakh houses across 409 cities. As of December 2025, 10.15 lakh housing units have been sanctioned, while 8.75 lakh homes have been completed.

Under the newly launched PMAY Urban 2.0 scheme, financial assistance will be provided to one crore urban poor and middle class families across the country.

In Maharashtra alone, 3.21 lakh beneficiaries have been registered under the scheme, with the central government disbursing ₹246.93 crore so far.

