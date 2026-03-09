Mumbai: BMC Builds 906 Homes For Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Affected Residents In Kanjurmarg | X

Mumbai, March 9: The Goregaon Mulund Link Road project, one of the key infrastructure projects being implemented by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, is steadily progressing. As part of the rehabilitation process for residents affected by the road development, the civic body is constructing 906 tenements in Kanjurmarg West.

The housing project, being developed under the Brihanmumbai Project Affected Housing Project, includes seven residential buildings spread across approximately 10,050 square metres. The initiative aims to provide permanent housing to families displaced due to the construction of the Goregaon Mulund Link Road.

Inspection Of Housing Project

Additional Municipal Commissioner, Projects, Abhijit Bangar recently visited the construction site to review the progress of the housing development. During his visit, he conducted a detailed inspection of the tenements and assessed the quality of the internal structures.

Bangar closely examined various aspects of the buildings including water supply arrangements, sanitation facilities, electricity connections, elevators, staircases, and fire safety provisions. He also reviewed other critical elements related to the overall safety and functionality of the residential complex.

Officials present during the visit said Bangar expressed satisfaction with the progress of the construction work and the overall quality of the facilities being developed at the site.

Construction Nearing Completion

Out of the seven buildings planned under the project, construction of two buildings has reached the final stage. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has set a target to complete the rehabilitation of 252 project affected residents by the end of March 2026.

Bangar also directed officials to ensure that the construction of the remaining buildings is completed within the stipulated timeline so that the remaining project-affected residents can be relocated at the earliest.

He further instructed the concerned departments to take immediate steps to ensure the timely provision of necessary civic amenities and facilities within the project premises.

Municipal Engineer Ramchandra Kadam, Executive Engineer, Bridges, Rajesh Muley, along with other concerned officials were present during the site inspection.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/