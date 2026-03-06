Mumbai News: Mayor Ritu Tawde Slams Officials Over 2-Year Delay In Siddharth Hospital Redevelopment Project In Goregaon

Mayor Ritu Tawde raises concerns over the prolonged delay in the Siddharth Municipal General Hospital redevelopment during her inspection in Goregaon West | File Photo

Mumbai, March 6: The redevelopment project of the Siddharth Municipal General Hospital in Goregaon (West) has come under scrutiny after Mumbai Mayor Ritu Rajesh Tawde expressed strong displeasure over the delay in its completion.

During a surprise visit to the project site on Friday, the Mayor said that such delays in a public healthcare project were unacceptable and directed officials to immediately submit a detailed report on the current status and a timeline for completion.

Mayor conducts surprise inspection

Mayor Tawde was in Goregaon for the election process of the P South Ward Committee Chairperson when she decided to inspect the ongoing redevelopment work at Siddharth Hospital in Siddharth Nagar.

After reviewing the progress and interacting with officials, she expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of work and the explanations provided by the contractor.

Project details and timeline

Officials informed the Mayor that the redevelopment project, aimed at serving nearly 8 to 10 lakh residents from areas including Goregaon West, Jogeshwari West, Malad West, Malvani, and Aarey Colony, began construction on April 10, 2023. The project, which will have a capacity of 306 beds, was originally expected to be completed by April 2026 within a 36-month timeframe.

Construction progress and hurdles

However, the project has faced several hurdles including landslides during monsoon excavation work, relocation of the post-mortem centre, shifting of utility lines, and other administrative and technical issues.

Officials said that construction of the two 11-storey hospital buildings has reached the tenth floor, while residential buildings for staff and medical officers—planned at 21 storeys each—have progressed up to the twentieth floor. Interior work is expected to take nearly two more years after the structural work is completed.

Mayor seeks report on delay

Taking serious note of the delay, Mayor Tawde said that public representatives work hard to secure approvals and funding for such projects, and delays only increase costs and inconvenience citizens who depend on government healthcare services.

She warned that the delay would not be tolerated and instructed the Hospital Infrastructure Cell to immediately submit a written status report along with a clear plan for completing the project.

