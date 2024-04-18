 Navi Mumbai: Resident Files Case After Egg Shells, Water, Chappal Thrown At Group Celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti
The complainant, Rama Katarnavre, a resident of Lavender CHS at India Bulls, Panvel along with a group of people were celebrating the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 01:43 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

A 58 year old lady from Panvel has registered a case unidentified persons from her society for throwing egg shells, water and a chappal on the group of people who were celebrating the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Saturday. The complainant, Rama Katarnavre, a resident of Lavender CHS at India Bulls, Panvel along with a group of people were celebrating the birth anniversary with various cultural events at the stage in the premises of the housing society.

article-image

Objects Thrown From Apartment Building During Ambedkar Birth Anniversary Celebration

At the time of the event, someone threw water on the group. When they looked up, they could not figure out from where the water fell over them. Later, someone threw a chappal and then egg shells that is when they noticed that it was being thrown from between 13th to 15th floor of Lavender CHS. The complainant claimed that who ever was doing it was doing it purposefully to insult their community and hence they approached New Panvel Police Station on Sunday.

Case Registered By Police

The case against the unidentified people was filed under the sections Sections 295(a) (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. “We are scrutanising the cctv footage and investigating the case further,” a police official said.

