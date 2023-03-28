Navi Mumbai: Representatives of CREDAI MCHI meet city CP Milind Bharambe |

Navi Mumbai: Representatives of CREDAI MCHI Navi Mumbai met the Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe and discussed various issues including the safety of developers in Navi Mumbai. The developers’ body discussed various problems faced by them while carrying out their business.

According to the developers’ body, it was a formal meeting to congratulate and greet the commissioner of police. During the interaction, the Commissioner of Police Bharambe inquired about the safety of developers in Navi Mumbai to which the developers said that the law and order system in Navi Mumbai is good. However, they requested that the police participate in the programs of various builder associations and that they are treated cordially while contacting the Police Station.

“We requested that to develop a situation that developers can present their problems to the police without any hesitation,” said representatives of the MCHI Navi Mumbai, adding that a similar message be conveyed to all the police Stations.

Trustee members talk about issues faced by builders

Mr. Arvind Goel, trustee member of MCHI Navi Mumbai informed the Commissioner of police about various problems faced by builders and developers due to which they were taken undue advantage of.

Meanwhile, other members, Madan Jain and Vijay Lakhani, praised the commissioner of police for his work after taking charge.