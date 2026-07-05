Navi Mumbai Rains: Tree Falls On Autorickshaw In Nerul Amid Intense Rainfall; Two Rescued

A large tree collapsed in Sector 10 of Nerul, crashing onto a parked autorickshaw and a two-wheeler. |

Mumbai: Amid heavy rainfall in parts of Mumbai and other districts, a large tree collapsed in Sector 10 of Nerul on Sunday, crashing onto a parked autorickshaw and a two-wheeler.

Two persons who were inside the autorickshaw were briefly trapped after the tree fell. However, they were later rescued safely, and no serious injuries were reported. The incident narrowly averted a major tragedy.

The tree fall comes as heavy rain continues to batter Mumbai and neighbouring districts, resulting in widespread waterlogging, flooding, and multiple tree-fall incidents across the region.

Earlier in the day, a tree collapsed on B.J. Marg in Byculla West, damaging six to seven parked two-wheelers and temporarily disrupting traffic. Fire brigade personnel and police officials reached the spot and carried out clearance operations. No injuries were reported.

Similar incidents were reported near the Swaminarayan Temple in Dadar East and in Mahim, where uprooted trees fell onto roads and parked vehicles, disrupting traffic and inconveniencing commuters. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in either incident.

In South Mumbai's Colaba, another tree and a traffic signal pole collapsed near Cooperage Ground and Campion School due to strong winds and heavy rain, raising safety concerns among commuters. A few days earlier, a tree had also fallen inside the Cricket Club of India (CCI) premises in Churchgate, crushing a parked Tata Nexon. However, no injuries were reported in that incident either.

Moreover, Mumbai has been witnessing relentless rainfall over the past several days, leading to repeated incidents of tree falls, waterlogging, flooding, and traffic disruptions across the city. Fire brigade personnel and civic officials have rushed at multiple locations to clear fallen trees and restore normal traffic movement.

Authorities have urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rainfall and to remain alert, as strong winds and waterlogged roads continue to pose safety risks across the city and other regions.

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