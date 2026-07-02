Mumbai Monsoon Mayhem: After Churchgate, Trees Collapse In Marol & Mira-Bhayandar Due To Heavy Rains; 3 Incidents Reported Since Morning

Mumbai: Mumbai's monsoon miseries continue to impact citizens as parts of the city receive heavy rainfall. After the Churchgate tree uproot incident, another two trees collapsing incident have been reported in Thane's Mira- Bhayander and Marol.

After, a tree was uprooted near the Churchgate station and in front of Sydenham College in the wee hours of Thursday. Another large tree fell on an auto-rickshaw parked on Military Road in Marol today. Since there was no one inside the auto-rickshaw, no injuries were reported.

Tree crushes auto-rickshaw

A video shared by NextMinuteNews on its X account (formerly Twitter) shows a massive tree falling onto the parked auto-rickshaw, crushing it completely.

Mumbai - A large tree fell on an auto-rickshaw parked on Military Road in Marol on Thursday.Fortunately, no one was inside the rickshaw at the time of the incident, averting a major tragedy.The tree came crashing down due to heavy rainfall and strong winds in the area. The… pic.twitter.com/eU7CyNKNI7 — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 2, 2026

The video further showed that the massive tree had blocked the road in both directions, bringing vehicular movement in the area to a complete halt. Several people were seen struggling to cross the road due to the uprooted tree.

Similar incident in Mira-Bhayandar

Another similar tree-fall incident came to light in Mira-Bhayandar. The incident took place near the Gold Nest Complex located in Ward No. 10 of Mira-Bhayandar. A large tree suddenly crashed onto the road due to heavy rain.

In a video shared by Jayprakash Singh, the incident was captured on camera. The visuals further showed that the fallen tree had blocked the entire road while damaging the roofs of nearby shops. However, no injuries were reported.