 Navi Mumbai: Raigad Zilla Parishad Urdu School In Wadghar Holds 'Plastic Free' Campaign
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: A plastic-free campaign was started at Raigad Zilla Parishad Urdu School, Vadghar in Panvel Taluka under the “Bagless School Day'' initiative. The aim of this initiative was to make the students aware of the importance of a plastic waste-free lifestyle.

At the beginning of the program, school principal Tasnim Mulla welcomed all the teachers and students.

Teachers Guided Students About Disadvantages Of Plastic Use

Later, school teachers Sameer Syed, Aslam Kouchali, and Parveen Khan guided the students about getting rid of plastic. They said that plastic waste is a big threat to the environment. If plastic waste is not disposed of properly from time to time, it can harm the environment.

Another teacher Anjum Sameer Syed demonstrated to the students how they can make paper and cloth bags. The bags were prepared. Paper bags were given to the principal of the school. Finally, the principal Tasnim Mulla praised the active teachers of the school and instructed all the students not to use plastic bags in the future. Due to this program, the students realised the importance of a plastic waste-free lifestyle. Students decided to stop using plastic bags by making paper and cloth bags.

