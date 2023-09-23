Navi Mumbai: GRP Increases Patrolling Along Thane-Airoli Stretch Amid Row Over Infamous Stone-Pelting Incident

Navi Mumbai: After an 18-year-old boy sustained injuries near his left eye after being hit by a stone while traveling on the footboard of a Nerul-Thane train, the Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) has increased patrolling along the stretch. They have also called the brother of the victim to record the statement.

The victim, identified as Shankar Chavan, a resident of Airoli was travelling on the footboard of a Nerul Train train along with two friends around 4.30 pm on Thursday when a stone hit near his left eye. The stone was hurled by an unidentified person from a slum along the railway track, said police.

Victim invited to record his statement

Pandhari Kande, senior inspector of Thane GRP said that Chavan received injuries on his eyebrows and there were no injuries on his eyes. “We have contacted his brother and asked him to come to the Thane GRP to register a case,” said Kande. He added that he was supposed to come on Saturday morning, but he did not come. “We have also asked the victim to record his statement. However, he has not yet come to the police station,” said Kande.

Similar stone-pelting incidents reported in the past

According to GRP, stone pelting was reported in the past along the stretch. “This is not the first incident. A similar incident was reported some time ago and we had increased the patrolling,” said Kande, adding that they would again increase the patrolling.

Over the period, slums have mushroomed along the tracks between Thane and Airoli stretches, and mischievous persons from the slum often pelt stones on running trains. “There are slums parallel to the railway track. Since there are no CCTV cameras along the stretch, it is very difficult to track the accused,” said Kande. However, he added that he would ensure that similar incidents do not take place in the future.

